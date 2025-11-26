Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Root canals and blood sugar: the connection you probably haven’t heard of

By Vikram Niranjan, Assistant Professor in Public Health, School of Medicine, University of Limerick
As a public health dentist and researcher, for years I saw the same pattern. Patients with deep root infections often had wider health problems, particularly those with diabetes. I did not yet understand why. Now, scientific studies are beginning to explain the link: treating a deep tooth infection may also help the body manage blood sugar.

A tooth infection might seem like a relatively minor health issue, but its effects can reach far beyond the mouth. Recent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
