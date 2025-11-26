Tolerance.ca
‘I have to talk about it so that the world can know what happened to women and girls in Sudan’ – rape and terror sparks mass migration

By Sabine Lee, Professor in Modern History, University of Birmingham
Heather Tasker, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Dalhousie University
Susan Bartels, Clinician-Scientist, Queen's University, Ontario
Hundreds of returnees and forced migrants reported being terrorised by soldiers and armed militias on both sides of the Sudan civil war.The Conversation


