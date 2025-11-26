Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can bigger-is-better ‘scaling laws’ keep AI improving forever? History says we can’t be too sure

By Nathan Garland, Lecturer in Applied Mathematics and Physics, Griffith University
OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman – perhaps the most prominent face of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom that accelerated with the launch of ChatGPT in 2022 – loves scaling laws.

These widely admired rules of thumb linking the size of an AI model with its capabilities inform much of the headlong rush among the AI industry to buy up powerful computer chips, build unimaginably large data centres, and re-open shuttered nuclear plants.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Eight ways to resist spending too much on Black Friday bargains
~ How UK universities are failing mothers on their staff
~ Rethinking blood test reference ranges could make medicine fairer – and safer
~ Turkey will host the next UN climate summit – here’s how it plans to use its moment in the spotlight
~ The UK must secure supplies of 34 critical minerals says new report – here’s how
~ The parasitic ant who makes workers kill their own queen
~ Tattoos may raise the risk of melanoma skin cancer – new research
~ The surprising world of animal penises and what they reveal about humans
~ Minority ethnic women in the UK face economic abuse at twice the rate of white women. These are their experiences
~ Your daily orange juice could be helping your heart
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter