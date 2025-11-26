Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UAE: Political Prisoner Dead After Alleged Ill-Treatment, Torture

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ali Abdullah Fath Ali al-Khaja. © Emirati Detainees Advocacy Center (EDAC) (Beirut) – A political prisoner died on November 19, 2025, in the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) notorious al-Razeen Prison after more than a decade of unjust imprisonment and torture allegations, Human Rights Watch and the Emirates Detainees Advocacy Center (EDAC) said today. Ali Abdullah Fath Ali al-Khaja, 59, was found dead in his prison cell the day after prison authorities informed him that his father had died on November 8, EDAC said. He spent more than 13 years in arbitrary imprisonment…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
