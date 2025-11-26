Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rampant Labor Abuses Against Bangladeshi Migrant Workers in Malaysia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A worker inspects a machine processing color for plastic products at a factory in Malaysia, October 9, 2024. © 2024 Mohd Rasfan/AFP via Getty Images United Nations human rights experts have highlighted “widespread and systematic” exploitation, deception, and deepening debt bondage of Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia.Over 800,000 Bangladeshis have Malaysian work permits, making them the largest group of documented foreign workers in the country. According to information received by the UN, thousands of workers are stranded in Bangladesh or face exploitation in…


© Human Rights Watch -
