Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pillion: what a sex therapy expert thinks of this domination-themed queer rom-com

By Chantal Gautier, Senior Lecturer in Psychology and Sex and Relationship Therapist, University of Westminster
If you’re looking for a film that’s daring and emotionally layered, then Harry Lighton’s debut feature Pillion absolutely hits the mark. The film follows Colin (Harry Melling), a shy suburban guy stuck in routine and Ray (Alexander Skarsgård), a magnetic unreadable biker whose presence exudes both aloofness and intrigue.

What starts as a rough transactional alleyway hook-up, quickly shifts into a 24/7 BDSM (best understood when read…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UAE: Political Prisoner Dead After Alleged Ill-Treatment, Torture
~ Rampant Labor Abuses Against Bangladeshi Migrant Workers in Malaysia
~ At COP30, an expert argues that Indigenous rights are a key step towards dealing with climate change
~ What the budget could mean for you – experts react to the chancellor’s announcement
~ Ukraine peace deal will hinge on security guarantees – but Kyiv has been there before
~ COP30: petrostates block climate deal once again, but some countries are taking their own decisive steps to phase out fossil fuels
~ Food insecurity is on the rise: a look at the world’s ‘hunger hotspots’
~ Ontario’s Bill 33 expands policing in schools and will erode democratic oversight
~ Electric vehicle owners face new pay-per-mile tax – what could be the environmental costs?
~ What will the budget mean for economic growth? Experts give their view
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter