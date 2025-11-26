What the budget could mean for you – experts react to the chancellor’s announcement
By Andrew Burlinson, Lecturer in Economics, University of Sheffield
Alper Kara, Head of Department of Economics, Finance & Accounting, Brunel University of London
Ruth Patrick, Professor in Social Policy, University of Glasgow
UK chancellor Rachel Reeves has made some significant reforms in her latest budget. Notably, she has committed to easing living cost pressures with widespread energy bill support, higher taxes for the most expensive homes, and axing the two-child cap on certain benefits.
In a speech to Labour MPs a couple of days before the announcement, she made clear that her tax and spend decisions were a package and not a “pick-and-mix” from which backbenchers could choose the measures they liked. While Reeves will no doubt face further opposition, it may be that many of the things…
- Wednesday, November 26, 2025