Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the budget could mean for you – experts react to the chancellor’s announcement

By Andrew Burlinson, Lecturer in Economics, University of Sheffield
Alper Kara, Head of Department of Economics, Finance & Accounting, Brunel University of London
Ruth Patrick, Professor in Social Policy, University of Glasgow
UK chancellor Rachel Reeves has made some significant reforms in her latest budget. Notably, she has committed to easing living cost pressures with widespread energy bill support, higher taxes for the most expensive homes, and axing the two-child cap on certain benefits.

In a speech to Labour MPs a couple of days before the announcement, she made clear that her tax and spend decisions were a package and not a “pick-and-mix” from which backbenchers could choose the measures they liked. While Reeves will no doubt face further opposition, it may be that many of the things…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UAE: Political Prisoner Dead After Alleged Ill-Treatment, Torture
~ Rampant Labor Abuses Against Bangladeshi Migrant Workers in Malaysia
~ At COP30, an expert argues that Indigenous rights are a key step towards dealing with climate change
~ Pillion: what a sex therapy expert thinks of this domination-themed queer rom-com
~ Ukraine peace deal will hinge on security guarantees – but Kyiv has been there before
~ COP30: petrostates block climate deal once again, but some countries are taking their own decisive steps to phase out fossil fuels
~ Food insecurity is on the rise: a look at the world’s ‘hunger hotspots’
~ Ontario’s Bill 33 expands policing in schools and will erode democratic oversight
~ Electric vehicle owners face new pay-per-mile tax – what could be the environmental costs?
~ What will the budget mean for economic growth? Experts give their view
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS