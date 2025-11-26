Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
What will the budget mean for economic growth? Experts give their view

By Maha Rafi Atal, Adam Smith Senior Lecturer in Political Economy, School of Social and Political Sciences, University of Glasgow
David Bailey, Professor of Business Economics, University of Birmingham
Phil Tomlinson, Professor of Industrial Strategy & Regional Development, Co-Director Centre for Governance, Regulation and Industrial Strategy (CGR&IS), University of Bath
Steve Schifferes, Honorary Research Fellow, City Political Economy Research Centre, City St George's, University of London
Since the election last year, the UK government has said economic growth is its top priority, as a way to improve living standards, cut NHS waiting lists and ease pressure on household finances. But with the Office for Budget Responsibility predicting growth this year to be a below-average 1.5%, it seems things haven’t gone entirely to plan.

So would Rachel Reeves’ second budget provide any glimmers of hope? Here’s how our panel of experts reacted.

Tax-raising budget that may encourage growth – but doesn’t guarantee it


Maha Rafi Atal,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
