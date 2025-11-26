Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Extradition of Montagnard activist to Viet Nam places him at grave risk of torture

By Amnesty International
Responding to the extradition of Montagnard and Ede Indigenous human rights defender Y Quynh Bdap from Thailand to Viet Nam, Amnesty International’s Thailand Researcher Chanatip Tatiyakaroonwong said: “This extradition is a grave failure of Thailand’s human rights obligations. Sending an Indigenous activist back to a country with a well-documented pattern of torture and discrimination against […] The post Thailand: Extradition of Montagnard activist to Viet Nam places him at grave risk of torture appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
