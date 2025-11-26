Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemeni Government Inaction on Gender Equality Speaks Louder than Words

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Yemeni women at a university in Yemen's city of Taiz, December 15, 2022. © 2022 Ahmad Al-Basha/AFP via Getty Images By a Research Assistant, Middle East and North Africa DivisionOn November 23, Yemen’s President Rashad al-Alimi stated in a cabinet meeting that “it is unacceptable for the Yemeni government to remain without a single ministerial portfolio led by a woman in a country where women make up more than half of the population.” Al-Alimi added that women “possess the expertise and competence that make their absence a legal and institutional flaw that must be…


© Human Rights Watch -
