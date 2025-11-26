Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan Escalates Crackdown on Exiled Critics

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police outside the building of Toplum TV, independent online media outlet, where law enforcement searched the offices and detained journalists, in Baku, Azerbaijan, March 6, 2024. © 2024 Aziz Karimov/Getty Images Azerbaijani authorities are escalating their campaign against independent and critical voices abroad, issuing arrest warrants and summonses for exiled journalists, activists, and analysts on what appear to be politically motivated charges. The moves fit a long-running pattern of efforts  to crush dissent and restrict freedom of expression both inside…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
