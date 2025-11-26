Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Congress Should Protect Child Workers Harvesting Crops

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A 12-year-old girl picks cucumbers on a Michigan farm. © 2009 ROMANO As families across the United States prepare to gather for Thanksgiving this Thursday, too many children face danger cultivating and harvesting the foods that will end up on our tables.A new Los Angeles Times investigation has found children working back-breaking 10-hour shifts on farms across the US state of California. Many said they began working when they were between 11 and 13 years old.The children’s stories are eerily familiar. My colleagues and I have interviewed hundreds of children…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
