Human Rights Observatory

COP30 Measures of Climate Adaptation Progress Should Center Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Wharf in the new Walande site on mainland Malaita Province, Solomon Islands. © 2025 Cyril Eberle for Human Rights Watch As coastal communities around the world are already facing the sobering consequences of sea level rise, government negotiators at the just-completed United Nations climate summit, known as COP30, debated a critical question: how do we measure “successful” climate adaptation?There is no easy answer, as negotiations on how to measure progress toward a global goal on how to help communities adapt showed. But having indicators to measure adaptation matters…


