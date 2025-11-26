Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India’s Sporting Ambition Needs Rights Safeguards

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The construction site of the world's largest cricket stadium at Motera, Ahmedabad, India, December 12, 2019. © 2019 Sam Panthak/AFP via Getty Images India will play host to the centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat state, which is also the proposed host city for the country’s 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games bid.India last hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010 in New Delhi amid allegations of corruption, forced evictions, labor rights abuses, and trafficking of women and girls. As Indian authorities undertake new construction for sports infrastructure…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thailand: Extradition of Montagnard activist to Viet Nam places him at grave risk of torture
~ Azerbaijan Escalates Crackdown on Exiled Critics
~ US Congress Should Protect Child Workers Harvesting Crops
~ COP30 Measures of Climate Adaptation Progress Should Center Rights
~ George Plimpton’s 1966 nonfiction classic ‘Paper Lion’ revealed the bruising truths of Detroit Lions training camp
~ How does Narcan work? Mapping how it reverses opioid overdose can provide a molecular blueprint for more effective drugs
~ Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence – and that affects what scientific journals choose to publish
~ A year on, the Israeli-Lebanese ceasefire looks increasingly fragile − could a return to cyclical violence come next?
~ As US hunger rises, Trump administration’s ‘efficiency’ goals cause massive food waste
~ Thousands of criminals reoffend in South Africa – better data would show where the justice system is failing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter