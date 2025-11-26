Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

An important wetland in Ghana is under siege. Researchers investigate the real issues

By Stephen Leonard Mensah, PhD Candidate, University of Memphis
Louis Kusi Frimpong, Senior Lecturer, University of Environment and Sustainable Development
Seth Asare Okyere, Teaching Assistant Professor, University of Pittsburg and Visiting Associate Professor, The University of Osaka, University of Pittsburgh
Wetlands are vital ecological resources that provide several benefits in urban and peri-urban areas. They slow down flood waters, and act as a source of fishing and farming livelihoods. They also provide socio-cultural benefits for local communities. But some of these valuable ecosystems, due to their presence in prime locations, are at the centre of competing cultural, ecological and economic interests. Property development, especially, is a threat to wetlands.

The 2025…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
