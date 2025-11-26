TotalEnergies: French court ruling over false climate claims could boost African cases against polluters
By Zunaida Moosa Wadiwala, Legal Researcher, PhD Candidate and Lead of the African Climate Law Programme, Mandela Institute, University of the Witwatersrand
Tracy-Lynn Field, Director of the Mandela Institute, Professor of Law, University of the Witwatersrand
Some African countries have consumer protection laws that they could use to hold fossil fuel companies accountable for pretending to be green.
