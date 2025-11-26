Tolerance.ca
Global power shifts are playing out in the Red Sea region: why this is where the rules are changing

By Federico Donelli, Associate Professor of International Relations, University of Trieste
The competition for global influence and control is shifting. One of the places where this dynamic is playing out is the Red Sea region, which encompasses Egypt, Eritrea, Djibouti, Sudan, Saudi Arabia and Yemen. Here, international rivalries, regional ambitions and local politics collide. Federico Donelli, who has studied these political dynamics and recently published Power…The Conversation


~ Thailand: Extradition of Montagnard activist to Viet Nam places him at grave risk of torture
~ Azerbaijan Escalates Crackdown on Exiled Critics
~ US Congress Should Protect Child Workers Harvesting Crops
~ COP30 Measures of Climate Adaptation Progress Should Center Rights
~ India’s Sporting Ambition Needs Rights Safeguards
~ George Plimpton’s 1966 nonfiction classic ‘Paper Lion’ revealed the bruising truths of Detroit Lions training camp
~ How does Narcan work? Mapping how it reverses opioid overdose can provide a molecular blueprint for more effective drugs
~ Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence – and that affects what scientific journals choose to publish
~ A year on, the Israeli-Lebanese ceasefire looks increasingly fragile − could a return to cyclical violence come next?
~ As US hunger rises, Trump administration’s ‘efficiency’ goals cause massive food waste
