Stranger Things has kept our attention through clever use of ‘hauntology’ – a psychologist explains

By Edward White, PhD Candidate in Psychology, Kingston University
For the final season of Stranger Things, millions of fans will take one last plunge into the Upside Down to watch an epic showdown against Vecna as he threatens the town of Hawkins – and the entire world. But what sparks our collective fascination with this dark, horror-filled universe?

The answer lies in psychological and philosophical principles that shed light on why we’re drawn not only to entertainment but also to information.…The Conversation


© The Conversation
