Human Rights Observatory

Anthology 4 shows there’s still more to discover about The Beatles

By Glenn Fosbraey, Associate Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Winchester
A lot can happen in three decades. Since 1995, we’ve seen nine different UK prime ministers, the birth and death of the Minidisc, iPod and DVD. Manchester City sank to the third tier of English football then rose to become champions of Europe. One thing that hasn’t wavered, though, is the popularity of The Beatles.

On November 21, The Beatles’ Anthology 4 was released to an eager worldwide audience, 30 years after the first instalment in the series, Anthology 1, and 56 years after the band split.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
