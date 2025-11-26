Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pillion: what a sex therapist expert thinks of this domination-themed queer rom-com

By Chantal Gautier, Senior Lecturer in Psychology and Sex and Relationship Therapist, University of Westminster
If you’re looking for a film that’s daring and emotionally layered, then Harry Lighton’s debut feature Pillion absolutely hits the mark. The film follows Colin (Harry Melling), a shy suburban guy stuck in routine and Ray (Alexander Skarsgård), a magnetic unreadable biker whose presence exudes both aloofness and intrigue.

What starts as a rough transactional alleyway hook-up, quickly shifts into a 24/7 BDSM (best understood when read…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
