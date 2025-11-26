Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A brief history of the exposed nipple in fashion – from Marie Antoinette to Sydney Sweeney

By Naomi Braithwaite, Associate Professor in Fashion and Material Culture, Nottingham Trent University
When Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney attended Variety’s Power of Women event on October 30 in Los Angeles, she may have delivered an empowering and inspirational speech, but it was her dazzling, see-through dress that really stole the show.

The floor-length silver design was a collaborative creation by Christian Cowan and Elias Matso. It was made from crystal mesh and structured around a steel-boneThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thailand: Extradition of Montagnard activist to Viet Nam places him at grave risk of torture
~ Azerbaijan Escalates Crackdown on Exiled Critics
~ US Congress Should Protect Child Workers Harvesting Crops
~ COP30 Measures of Climate Adaptation Progress Should Center Rights
~ India’s Sporting Ambition Needs Rights Safeguards
~ George Plimpton’s 1966 nonfiction classic ‘Paper Lion’ revealed the bruising truths of Detroit Lions training camp
~ How does Narcan work? Mapping how it reverses opioid overdose can provide a molecular blueprint for more effective drugs
~ Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence – and that affects what scientific journals choose to publish
~ A year on, the Israeli-Lebanese ceasefire looks increasingly fragile − could a return to cyclical violence come next?
~ As US hunger rises, Trump administration’s ‘efficiency’ goals cause massive food waste
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter