Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Should Protect its Long Underfunded Human Rights Pillar

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, September 23, 2025. © 2025 Richard Drew/AP Photo The United Nations leadership has launched a major reform plan to make the cash-strapped world body more efficient and cost-effective. Unfortunately, it has offered little on how this will impact the UN’s already understaffed and underfunded human rights work and the victims it is intended to help.The UN’s worsening financial crisis is largely due to the failure of some member states, including the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
