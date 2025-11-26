Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Serbian parliament enacts special law enabling controversial Trump family investment in Belgrade

By Global Voices Central & Eastern Europe
A controversial deal granting Jared Kushner’s firm control of Belgrade’s cultural heritage site General Staff complex has ignited mass protests, corruption allegations, and a political standoff over Serbia’s democratic future.


