Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will Help to Buy give first home buyers a leg up? Here’s what we can learn from the UK

By Rachel Ong ViforJ, John Curtin Distinguished Professor & ARC Future Fellow, Curtin University
Hal Pawson, Professor of Housing Research and Policy, and Associate Director, City Futures Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Simon Pinnegar, Professor of City Planning, School of Built Environment, UNSW Sydney
The government’s scheme will open to applications soon, promising to help thousands get onto the property ladder. How have similar schemes worked globally?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Inflation jumps in October, adding to pressure on government to make budget savings
~ A database could help revive the Arapaho language before its last speakers are gone
~ ‘Digital colonialism’: how AI companies are following the playbook of empire
~ Pentagon investigation of Sen. Mark Kelly revives Cold War persecution of Americans with supposedly disloyal views
~ AI ‘dreams’ up new realities. How does this impact the way we understand our own dreaming?
~ Cuba: The State represses women human rights defenders
~ Cambodia: Returned Migrant Workers Face Hunger, Joblessness
~ Bird sex fascinated medieval thinkers as much as people today
~ What is happening with the government’s contentious review of the Waitangi Tribunal?
~ Should Albanese ‘fight Tories’ harder? Or is blandness a safe bet in a fearful, populist world?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter