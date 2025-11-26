Will Help to Buy give first home buyers a leg up? Here’s what we can learn from the UK
By Rachel Ong ViforJ, John Curtin Distinguished Professor & ARC Future Fellow, Curtin University
Hal Pawson, Professor of Housing Research and Policy, and Associate Director, City Futures Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Simon Pinnegar, Professor of City Planning, School of Built Environment, UNSW Sydney
The government’s scheme will open to applications soon, promising to help thousands get onto the property ladder. How have similar schemes worked globally?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 26, 2025