Human Rights Observatory

‘Digital colonialism’: how AI companies are following the playbook of empire

By Jessica Russ-Smith, Associate Professor, Social Work and Deputy Head of School, School of Allied Health, Australian Catholic University
Michelle Lazarus, Director, Centre of Human Anatomy Education, Monash University
But resisting is possible – and the long history of First Nations resistance against colonial violence demonstrates how people can resist digital colonialism.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
