Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI ‘dreams’ up new realities. How does this impact the way we understand our own dreaming?

By Sara Oscar, Senior Lecturer, Visual Communication, School of Design, University of Technology Sydney
Data Dreams: Art and AI is at the Museum of Contemporary Art brings together artists who make visible the tensions of ever-present AI.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A database could help revive the Arapaho language before its last speakers are gone
~ ‘Digital colonialism’: how AI companies are following the playbook of empire
~ Pentagon investigation of Sen. Mark Kelly revives Cold War persecution of Americans with supposedly disloyal views
~ Cuba: The State represses women human rights defenders
~ Cambodia: Returned Migrant Workers Face Hunger, Joblessness
~ Bird sex fascinated medieval thinkers as much as people today
~ What is happening with the government’s contentious review of the Waitangi Tribunal?
~ Should Albanese ‘fight Tories’ harder? Or is blandness a safe bet in a fearful, populist world?
~ Lions have two types of roar – new research
~ Europe’s Achilles’ heel: how rare earths leave the EU wide open to economic blackmail from China
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter