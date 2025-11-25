Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Returned Migrant Workers Face Hunger, Joblessness

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Migrant workers move through the Ban Laem Immigration Checkpoint on the Thai-Cambodian border, July 28, 2025. © 2025 Ploy Phutpheng/SOPA Images/Sipa via AP Photo The Cambodian government is not supporting hundreds of thousands of migrant workers with microfinance debts who returned from Thailand because of hostilities in mid-2025.The Cambodian government has long failed to ensure an adequate standard of living, compelling many families to obtain predatory microfinance loans, making the tenuous situation of people who returned even more difficult.The government should…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
