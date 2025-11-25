Tolerance.ca
What is happening with the government’s contentious review of the Waitangi Tribunal?

By Carwyn Jones, Honorary Adjunct Professor, Te Kawa a Māui - School of Māori Studies, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
The review is a coalition promise, but is based on questionable assumptions about the tribunal’s legal status and purpose. And now the UN is looking at it.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
