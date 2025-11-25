Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A backlash against AI imagery in ads may have begun as brands promote ‘human-made’

By Paul Harrison, Director, Master of Business Administration Program (MBA); Co-Director, Better Consumption Lab, Deakin University
In a wave of new ads, brands like Heineken, Polaroid and Cadbury have started hating on artificial intelligence (AI), celebrating their work as “human-made”.

But in these advertising campaigns on TV, billboards on New York streets and on social media, the companies are signalling something larger.

Even Apple’s new series release, Pluribus, includes the phrase “Made by Humans”…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
