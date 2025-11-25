Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to donate your poo to science or medicine

By Nadeem O. Kaakoush, Scientia Associate Professor, Host-Microbiome Interactions Group, UNSW Sydney
The microbes in your poo could be a gift to others. Here’s what to think about if you’re interested in donating your poo.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lions have two types of roar – new research
~ Europe’s Achilles’ heel: how rare earths leave the EU wide open to economic blackmail from China
~ ‘The main thing you’ve got is TikTok’: how the social media ban could harm African diaspora youth
~ Should we ‘get over’ print books in the digital age – or are they more precious than ever?
~ A backlash against AI imagery in ads may have begun as brands promote ‘human-made’
~ How food assistance programs can feed families and nourish their dignity
~ What makes a true Santa is inside – and comes with the red suit
~ Nigeria: Generation of children at risk of missing out on education in the north
~ Ukraine: Peace plan must not compromise on justice or accountability
~ From Kingston to the world: Jamaican music and film legend Jimmy Cliff passes on at 81
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter