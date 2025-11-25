Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How food assistance programs can feed families and nourish their dignity

By Joslyn Brenton, Assistant Professor of Sociology, Ithaca College
Alyssa Tindall, Assistant Professor of Health Sciences, Ursinus College
Senbagam Virudachalam, General Pediatrician, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Research Institute; University of Pennsylvania
The 2025 government shutdown drew widespread attention to how many Americans struggle to get enough food. For 43 days, the more than 42 million Americans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits had to find other ways to stock their cupboards.

When asked how she felt about her benefits being suspended, one woman…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lions have two types of roar – new research
~ Europe’s Achilles’ heel: how rare earths leave the EU wide open to economic blackmail from China
~ ‘The main thing you’ve got is TikTok’: how the social media ban could harm African diaspora youth
~ Should we ‘get over’ print books in the digital age – or are they more precious than ever?
~ A backlash against AI imagery in ads may have begun as brands promote ‘human-made’
~ How to donate your poo to science or medicine
~ What makes a true Santa is inside – and comes with the red suit
~ Nigeria: Generation of children at risk of missing out on education in the north
~ Ukraine: Peace plan must not compromise on justice or accountability
~ From Kingston to the world: Jamaican music and film legend Jimmy Cliff passes on at 81
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter