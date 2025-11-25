Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Peace plan must not compromise on justice or accountability

By Amnesty International
Reacting to reports that a draft US-backed peace plan to end Russia’s ongoing war of aggression in Ukraine is under intense discussion, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Agnès Callamard, said: “The news that comes out of Ukraine every day is of constant tragedy and suffering for its people. Yet, the Ukrainian people continued to display courage and […] The post Ukraine: Peace plan must not compromise on justice or accountability appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lions have two types of roar – new research
~ Europe’s Achilles’ heel: how rare earths leave the EU wide open to economic blackmail from China
~ ‘The main thing you’ve got is TikTok’: how the social media ban could harm African diaspora youth
~ Should we ‘get over’ print books in the digital age – or are they more precious than ever?
~ A backlash against AI imagery in ads may have begun as brands promote ‘human-made’
~ How to donate your poo to science or medicine
~ How food assistance programs can feed families and nourish their dignity
~ What makes a true Santa is inside – and comes with the red suit
~ Nigeria: Generation of children at risk of missing out on education in the north
~ From Kingston to the world: Jamaican music and film legend Jimmy Cliff passes on at 81
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter