Human Rights Observatory

Wild Cherry is no female version of Adolescence – but it is a modern feminist tale

By Roberta Garrett, Senior Lecturer in Literature and Cultural Studies, University of East London
Julia Dane, Senior Lecturer in Media, University of East London
Please note this piece contains spoilers for Wild Cherry.

Critics have compared Nicôle Lecky’s six-part BBC thriller, Wild Cherry with the critically acclaimed Netflix drama Adolescence. But that would be unfair.

The former is a glossy thriller that critiques the lives of wealthy Surrey schoolgirls and their mothers, while the latter is a serious and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
