Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Half of UK authors fear AI could replace them – what my new research suggests about the future of the novel

By Clementine Collett, BRAID Fellow at the Minderoo Centre for Technology and Democracy, University of Cambridge
Back in 2023, I was completing my doctorate on AI and gender bias and my debut novel, Something About Her, had just been published. It was also the year that many prominent authors including Jodi Picoult, John Grisham and George R.R. Martin filed a lawsuit against OpenAI for using their work to train generative artificial intelligence (a type of AI that creates new content based on user prompts) without permission. This case is still proceeding through the courts, as are many others on similar grounds.

At the time, I remember thinking: we desperately need to know more about the implications…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria: Generation of children at risk of missing out on education in the north
~ Ukraine: Peace plan must not compromise on justice or accountability
~ From Kingston to the world: Jamaican music and film legend Jimmy Cliff passes on at 81
~ Tim Berners-Lee wants everyone to own their own data – his plan needs state and consumer support to work
~ ‘Without prejudice’: What this 2-word legalese means for the dismissed charges against James Comey and Letitia James
~ Calls for grizzly hunts to return to Western Canada oversimplify a complex ecological issue
~ From blood sugar to gut bacteria, how beans can improve your health
~ The cancer blood test making waves – and what the numbers really show
~ How wealth and postcode affect children with special educational needs
~ How multilingualism can protect against brain ageing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter