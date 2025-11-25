Tolerance.ca
The demands of young people went unfulfilled by the UN climate summit – mostly

By Susan Ann Samuel, PhD Candidate, School of Politics and International Studies, University of Leeds
At the UN climate conference Cop30 in Belém, Brazil, I asked some young climate activists and negotiators about their hopes, expectations and demands. Despite their positivity and the push for action from climate movements, Indigenous people and civil society, a lack of consensus on key issues was palpable.

Following overnight negotiations on November 21-22, the Brazilian presidency unveiled an outcome decision referred to as the “global mutirão” (collective…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
