How stories of personal experience cut through climate fatigue in ways that global negotiations can’t
By Gulnaz Anjum, Assistant Professor of Climate Psychology, Centre for Social Issues Research, Department of Psychology, University of Limerick
Mudassar Aziz, Researcher, Psychology, University of Oslo
Human stories filled Cop30’s corridors but not its headlines. Climate fatigue, not apathy, drives disengagement. Storytelling can help people feel connected again.
- Tuesday, November 25, 2025