A quarter of early child care educators in Colorado reported mistreatment from co-workers
By Virginia McCarthy, Assistant Professor, Department of Surgery, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Charlotte Farewell, Research Assistant Professor of Public Health, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Jini Puma, Clinical Associate Professor of Public Health, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Kyla Hagan-Haynes, Affiliate Member at the Injury and Violence Prevention Center, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Younger and more diverse teachers reported higher rates of bullying and discrimination by their colleagues. This can also affect the kids they care for.
© The Conversation
Tuesday, November 25, 2025