Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reconciliation without accountability is just talk — especially when it comes to Indigenous health

By Jamaica Cass, Director, Queen's-Weeneebayko Health Education Partnership, Queen's University, Ontario
Despite a decade of commitments, audits and Calls to Action, the federal government has failed to deliver meaningful and measurable improvements in First Nations health services.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The gender pay gap looks different depending where you are on the income ladder
~ The world’s little-known volcanoes pose the greatest threat
~ First human bird-flu death from H5N5 – what you need to know
~ How stories of personal experience cut through climate fatigue in ways that global negotiations can’t
~ The real reason states first emerged thousands of years ago – new research
~ Colleges teach the most valuable career skills when they don’t stick narrowly to preprofessional education
~ Automated systems decide which homeless Philadelphians get housing and who stays on the street – often in ways that feel arbitrary to those waiting
~ Treating love for work like a virtue can backfire on employees and teams
~ A quarter of early child care educators in Colorado reported mistreatment from co-workers
~ Sea level doesn’t rise at the same rate everywhere – we mapped where Antarctica’s ice melt would have the biggest impact
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter