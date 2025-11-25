Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN rights chief: AI misuse and corporate influence present ‘clear and present’ challenge

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, says major companies and fast-moving technologies are creating new challenges for tackling rights abuses – and that governments and businesses need to step up.


© United Nations -
