Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zahra Joya: Afghan women must not be silenced

By Amnesty International
Growing up in Afghanistan was very hard as a girl: we didn’t have the right to an education or freedom of movement. I grew up in a village in a remote area in Bamiyan Province. When I was a child, the Taliban ran the country, and they banned education for women and girls. But I […] The post Zahra Joya: Afghan women must not be silenced appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trinidadian film producer Danielle Dieffenthaller, who helped Caribbean people see themselves, dies at 60
~ New data reveals how Australia’s threatened reptiles and frogs are disappearing – and what we have to do
~ How the Trump administration tried to sell Ukraine a diplomatic debacle
~ Global: More than 170,000 people back global petition calling on TikTok to fix its toxic and addictive design
~ Nigeria: Renewed Spate of School Kidnappings
~ Egypt: Reverse sweeping controls over independent civil society organizations
~ Nepal’s not so concrete future
~ Sudan: El Fasher survivors tell of deliberate RSF killings and sexual violence – new testimony
~ How autoimmune encephalitis disrupts thinking, memory and everyday life
~ NZ’s draft science curriculum favours rote learning over critical thinking
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter