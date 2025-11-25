Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New data reveals how Australia’s threatened reptiles and frogs are disappearing – and what we have to do

By Geoffrey Heard, Science Advisor, TSX, The University of Queensland; Australian National University
Sarah McGrath, Senior Project Officer, Threatened Species Index, The University of Queensland
Tayla Lawrie, Project Manager, Threatened Species Index, The University of Queensland
Australia is home to many endangered reptiles and frogs. This national snapshot shows their numbers have dropped sharply. But it’s possible to reverse this trend.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
