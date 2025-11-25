Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How the Trump administration tried to sell Ukraine a diplomatic debacle

By Matthew Sussex, Associate Professor (Adj), Griffith Asia Institute; and Fellow, Strategic and Defence Studies Centre, Australian National University
Once again, Trump has proven he is more interested in long-term deals with autocrats than achieving just and lasting resolutions to security crises.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
