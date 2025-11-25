Tolerance.ca
Global: More than 170,000 people back global petition calling on TikTok to fix its toxic and addictive design

By Amnesty International
Four young digital rights activists from Ireland, Argentina and France will today deliver a petition at TikTok’s Dublin, Ireland, office demanding that the company address its toxic and addictive design which has exposed children and young people to harmful content. The petition titled, “Make TikTok safer for children and young people,” has 170,260 signatures from […] The post Global: More than 170,000 people back global petition calling on TikTok to fix its toxic and addictive design appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
