Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Renewed Spate of School Kidnappings

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A classroom at St. Mary's Catholic School in Papiri, Agwarra local government, Niger state, on November 23, 2025. © 2025 Ifeanyi Immanuel Bakwenye / AFP via Getty Images (Abuja) – Nigerian authorities should act urgently to secure the safe release of students and teachers recently kidnapped in the country’s northwest and take concrete steps to protect schools and communities from further attacks, Human Rights Watch said today. The groups responsible for the kidnappings should immediately release the students and teachers they are holding captive.On November 18,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
