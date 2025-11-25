Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ’s draft science curriculum favours rote learning over critical thinking

By Sara Tolbert, Professor of Science Education, Monash University
Ben Kennedy, Professor of Earth Sciences, University of Canterbury
Sibel Erduran, Professor of Science Education, University of Oxford
Troy D Sadler, Professor of Science Education, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Critical thinking is an essential skill students should be encouraged to develop as part of their science learning. NZ’s draft science curriculum fails the test.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global: More than 170,000 people back global petition calling on TikTok to fix its toxic and addictive design
~ Nigeria: Renewed Spate of School Kidnappings
~ Egypt: Reverse sweeping controls over independent civil society organizations
~ Nepal’s not so concrete future
~ Sudan: El Fasher survivors tell of deliberate RSF killings and sexual violence – new testimony
~ How autoimmune encephalitis disrupts thinking, memory and everyday life
~ New transmission towers are crucial for renewables – but contentious. Here’s where they should go
~ AI slop is Macquarie’s 2025 Word of the Year. I applaud the choice – but was bored by the shortlist
~ Hit Netflix drama The Beast in Me does wrong by survivors of family violence
~ What a landmark Uber Eats, DoorDash pay deal could mean for delivery drivers and food costs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter