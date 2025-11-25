Tolerance.ca
Egypt: Reverse sweeping controls over independent civil society organizations

By Amnesty International
Egyptian authorities should amend the associations law to lift tight restrictions over independent civil society organizations, hindering the right to freedom of association and other rights and putting the future of the country’s civic space at risk, Amnesty International said in a new briefing published today. The briefing, ‘Whatever security says must be done’: Independent NGOs’ […] The post Egypt: Reverse sweeping controls over independent civil society organizations appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


