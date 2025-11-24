Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hit Netflix drama The Beast in Me does wrong by survivors of family violence

By Laura Walls, PhD Candidate in Screenwriting, Queensland University of Technology
Much of The Beast in me is sensitive, sophisticated storytelling. So why is this sacrificed for a gratuitous depiction of violence against women?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
