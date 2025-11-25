Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: El Fasher survivors tell of deliberate RSF killings and sexual violence – new testimony

By Amnesty International
Survivors who escaped El Fasher in Sudan's North Darfur State have detailed to Amnesty International how fighters with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) executed scores of unarmed men and raped dozens of women and girls as they captured the city. Amnesty International researchers interviewed survivors who described witnessing groups of men shot or beaten, and […]


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
