Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar is Safe?

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of the Burmese-American community demonstrate outside the Consulate General of Myanmar in Los Angeles, April 24, 2021. © 2021 Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Is it safe to return to a country wracked by an abusive armed conflict, widespread atrocities, and targeted ethnic violence, including war crimes and crimes against humanity?The Trump administration says it is. On November 24, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued notice of termination of Temporary Protective Status (TPS) for people from Myanmar, effective…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
