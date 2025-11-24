Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The undercurrent of exploitation in Nigeria’s lithium mining supply chain

By Jean Sovon
Nigeria is experience a mining boom due to Chinese investment, however, many are looking to ensure the benefits trickle down to the regular population — particularly those affected by mining operations.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar is Safe?
~ Australia’s new National Food Council: lots of industry reps, at the cost of health and environment
~ Impacts of colonisation on dingoes are ‘written in their bones’, new research finds
~ Risky business: how small firms can be caught in the trade sanctions crossfire
~ New Data on Censorship and Harassment of Brazil’s Educators
~ COP30 Fails to Confront Drivers of Climate Crisis
~ US State Department Debases Human Rights Diplomacy
~ Cameroon’s Network of Sustainable Development Actors amplifies the voices of women from the forests amid COP30
~ ‘Quiet, piggy’ and other slurs: Powerful men fuel online abuse against women in politics and media
~ The gift that keeps on giving: How solar panels on farms can help increase crop yields
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter